Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

