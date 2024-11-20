Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 25,522 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

