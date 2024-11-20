Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,821 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3,689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $2,353,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.92.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

