Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 2,343,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,502,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of £20.53 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50.
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
