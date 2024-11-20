Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Drops By 6.5%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 9.43. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

