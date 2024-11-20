Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Declines By 6.4%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOV opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. Dover has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $204.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

