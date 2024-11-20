SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.22. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,060 shares of company stock worth $72,621. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.