Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

