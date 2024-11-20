SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 6215735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,745 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

