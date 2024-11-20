Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 17.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 61,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 218,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Solaris Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
