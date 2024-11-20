Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 218,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 39,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Southern Empire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Empire Resources
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.