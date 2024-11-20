SouthState Corp Has $1.10 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

