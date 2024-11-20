SouthState Corp Has $102,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cintas by 211.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after buying an additional 1,648,350 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 774,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 889,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,110,000 after purchasing an additional 662,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.