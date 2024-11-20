SouthState Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $84.49 and a 12-month high of $109.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

