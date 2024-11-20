SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $40.12.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
