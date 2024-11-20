SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. 1,710,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,807. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.15 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

