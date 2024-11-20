Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.46 and last traded at $84.46, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

