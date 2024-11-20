Stifel Nicolaus Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

