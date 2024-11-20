Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
Shares of SOIEF opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.
About Stolt-Nielsen
