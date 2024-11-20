Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of SOIEF opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

About Stolt-Nielsen

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.