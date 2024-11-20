Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $347,000 Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $308,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

