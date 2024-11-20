Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,188. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.77 and its 200-day moving average is $373.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.