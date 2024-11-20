Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $329,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRN stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.53. 24,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $383.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $176.21.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

