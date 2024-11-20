Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 107.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

