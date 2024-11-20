Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 764 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

NYSE MCK opened at $615.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.78. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

