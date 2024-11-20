Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $20.03. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 42,883,115 shares.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

