Swiss National Bank Acquires 17,900 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Cenovus Energy worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,563,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,250,000 after buying an additional 23,202,018 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 81.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,538,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after buying an additional 5,613,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,186,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after acquiring an additional 562,663 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

