Swiss National Bank Has $62.14 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $62,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,996,916.30. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,152 shares of company stock worth $46,194,421. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

