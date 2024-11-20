Swiss National Bank Has $72.36 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $72,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

