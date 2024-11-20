Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $57,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

