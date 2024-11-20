Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.74. 1,887,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,611,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -650.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,175. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.1% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 242,661 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

