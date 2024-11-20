SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.13 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). 26,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 56,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.13. The company has a market capitalization of £23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.29.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

