T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 8.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

