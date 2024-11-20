Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $193,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Target by 166.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

