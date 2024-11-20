Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45), RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.53.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

