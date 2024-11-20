Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TATE opened at GBX 732 ($9.29) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 848.50 ($10.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

