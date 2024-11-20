Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
LON TATE opened at GBX 732 ($9.29) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 848.50 ($10.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About Tate & Lyle
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy it and Never Let it Go
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.