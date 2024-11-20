Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.50 Per Share

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %
Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 705.70 ($8.96) on Wednesday. Tatton Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 499.65 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 692.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 669.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of £422.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,333.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
