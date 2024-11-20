TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $0.90 to $0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIII traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,456. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at P3 Health Partners
In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,025,438 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,245.28. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
