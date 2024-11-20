TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $0.90 to $0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,456. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at P3 Health Partners

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,025,438 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,245.28. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.