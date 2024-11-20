TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Dividend of $0.65

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.39. 158,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,197. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

