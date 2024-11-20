Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

