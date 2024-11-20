Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
Technology One Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.
About Technology One
