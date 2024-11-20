Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Gemsstock Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Gemsstock Ltd. cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425,100 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 10.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,037,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,495,000 after purchasing an additional 416,191 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE:TECK opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

