TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 1,051,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,972. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.