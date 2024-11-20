Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.64. 14,928,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,771,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.