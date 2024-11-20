Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

