The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Position Trimmed by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP trimmed its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 933,334 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group accounts for 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $490,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TCS stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

