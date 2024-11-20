The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.30 to $8.30 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 110,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

