The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.80 and last traded at $163.27. 13,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 173,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The trade was a 14.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,419 shares of company stock worth $6,054,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group



The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

