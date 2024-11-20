The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.57), with a volume of 5287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

PEBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

