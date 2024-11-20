The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

