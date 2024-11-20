The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 114.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.