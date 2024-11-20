Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.64.

MPWR stock opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $535.39 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $851.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

